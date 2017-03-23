An Irish person was among those injurerd in yesterday's terror attack in Westminster.

Speaking in the Hopuse of Commons in the last few minutes, British Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed one Irish person had been injured.

Twelve British people, three French, two Romanians, four South Koreans, one German, one Chinese, one Italian and two Greeks were also injured in the attack.

Further details are not yet available on the Irish person caught up in the attack.