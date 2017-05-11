Irish person dies in Morocco

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it is offering consular assistance following the death of an Irish citizen in Morocco.

A spokesperson said it is aware of the death, although the circumstances are not yet clear.

Local reports suggest a woman, who was living in Taghazout, had died.

The Department is liaising with the Irish embassy in Madrid, as there is no embassy in Morocco.

More as we get it.
