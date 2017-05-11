Irish person dies in Morocco
11/05/2017 - 06:25:15
The Department of Foreign Affairs says it is offering consular assistance following the death of an Irish citizen in Morocco.
A spokesperson said it is aware of the death, although the circumstances are not yet clear.
Local reports suggest a woman, who was living in Taghazout, had died.
The Department is liaising with the Irish embassy in Madrid, as there is no embassy in Morocco.
More as we get it.
