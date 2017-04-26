Irish people find public transport hard to use and prefer using cars to get to work

Irish people find public transport harder to use than our European neighbours do.

New statistics reveal we spend almost 10 hours on the move during the working week and most of us take our cars.

Researchers from Ipsos and the Boston Consulting Group have compared Irish habits with those around the EU.

"Generally we're very satisfied with the motorway network, a little less satisfied with the road network," said spokesman Damien Loscher.

"When it comes to public transport, 44%, quite a high number and higher than the European average, would say they find it difficult to use."