Irish passengers could be affected by US plans to extend a laptop ban on flights

Concerns are being raised that Irish passengers could be affected by US plans to extend a ban on laptops on flights to America.

European and US aviation officials are meeting today to discuss the issue.

It is estimated between 60% and 90% of European passengers carry personal electronic devices.

ACI Europe - the group representing European airports - says expanding the laptop ban would be "highly disruptive" and lead to long boarding delays.

Dublin has 179 direct flights to the US every week - making it one of the top five European hubs for connecting to America.