Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation to meet today ahead of planned work-to-rule

With Mondays Bus Éireann strike suspended, it remains to be seen if nurses will take part in their planned industrial action next week.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation is meeting today ahead of a work-to-rule on Tuesday.

Talks among the Executive Council of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organization will get underway shortly, to try and resolve a long running dispute.

It comes ahead of planned industrial action by over 30 thousand nursing and midwifery staff on Tuesday.

Negotiations have been taking place between the union and the HSE at the Workplace Relations Commission over the past number of days in a bid to find a resolution to the dispute centering on staff recruitment and retention.

The executive council will review the discussions at today's meeting in a bid to advert the industrial action.