Irish neutrality is being undermined: O’Snodaigh

Back to Shannon military flights Ireland Home

Sinn Fein’s spokesperson on Defence, Aengus O’Snodaigh, has accused the Taoiseach of following on from ’successive Irish Governments’ in undermining Irish Neutrality.

It follows yesterday’s stop-over at Shannon Airport by US Vice President Mike Pence, who greeted and shook hands with US troops who were on their way to the Gulf.

Deputy O’Snodaigh said the images were more suited to Seattle or San Diego, than Shannon.

- Digital desk
KEYWORDS: Shannon airport, Mike Pence, Irish neutrality

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in Ireland