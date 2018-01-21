Irish neutrality is being undermined: O’Snodaigh

Sinn Fein’s spokesperson on Defence, Aengus O’Snodaigh, has accused the Taoiseach of following on from ’successive Irish Governments’ in undermining Irish Neutrality.

It follows yesterday’s stop-over at Shannon Airport by US Vice President Mike Pence, who greeted and shook hands with US troops who were on their way to the Gulf.

Deputy O’Snodaigh said the images were more suited to Seattle or San Diego, than Shannon.

The Latest: Vice President Mike Pence is greeting US soldiers at Shannon Airport in Ireland hours after the federal government shutdown. https://t.co/uZNXWE3fFu — The Associated Press (@AP) January 20, 2018

@mike Pence signing autographs for the troops at Shannon airport@ Ireland on our way to @cairo@ Covering Mid East trip .@ Alarabiya pic.twitter.com/s9elaNJXm3 — Nadia.Bilbassy (@nadia_bilbassy) January 20, 2018

- Digital desk