Irish mountain rescue volunteer dies during training event in north Wales
01/10/2017 - 18:05:43Back to Ireland Home
An Irish mountain rescue volunteer has died during a training event in Wales.
Tributes are being paid to 43-year-old Kevin Hallahan.
The married father of three lost his life in the incident in Snowdonia yesterday morning.
The Dublin-Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team has issued a statement online saying it's members are deeply shocked, following the tragic loss of a dear friend and teammate.
It is understood the Department of Foreign Affairs has offered assistance to Mr Hallahan's family.
Join the conversation - comment here