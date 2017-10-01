Irish mountain rescue volunteer dies during training event in north Wales

An Irish mountain rescue volunteer has died during a training event in Wales.

Tributes are being paid to 43-year-old Kevin Hallahan.

The married father of three lost his life in the incident in Snowdonia yesterday morning.

The Dublin-Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team has issued a statement online saying it's members are deeply shocked, following the tragic loss of a dear friend and teammate.

It is understood the Department of Foreign Affairs has offered assistance to Mr Hallahan's family.