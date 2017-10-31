Irish military​ ​'at disadvantage' if offers from other employers not matched

Army officers say our military will always be at a disadvantage if does not match offers from other employers.

Their conference, being held in Co Kildare today, will focus on staff retention in the defence forces as the stats show it is losing large numbers of trained professionals.

Recruits are reportedly being driven away by poor pay, exhaustion and sub-standard living conditions.

Earnan Naughten, the general secretary of the Representative Association of Commissioned Officers, said: "When you look at the cost-benefit of investing in professional development from two to six years and not to be able to retain that expertise by matching remuneration and conditions of service with other employers, we are continually going to be at a disadvantage."