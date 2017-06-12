Irish men encouraged to talk about their health

Irish men experience higher death rates than women for all the leading causes of death.

Men are being encouraged to talk about their health concerns during 'Men's Health Week 2017'.

The initiative aims to raise awareness of health needs of men and boys and to encourage them to think about their lifestyle behaviours.

HSE Men's Health Development Officer Finian Murray says it is important that men open up.

"In the past men have been very reluctant to talk about their health," he said. "For example, if a man had an illness of any sort he would almost feel that it's a weakness to even talk about it.

"Our message is that it's good to talk and that when you talk about your problems or if you go to a service provider like a GP, your health outcomes and treatment outcomes are going to be much better."