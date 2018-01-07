Irish Medical Organisation shocked at 'inexplicable' overtime ban for interns at Dublin hospital

The Irish Medical Organisation says it is shocked at reports that a leading Dublin hospital will not pay interns for overtime despite the current hospital crisis.

It is understood that senior management at Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown have sent a memo to consultants and interns, telling them that Interns will not be paid for work done before 8am or after 5pm.

The IMO's Dr Paddy Hillery says the move is "inexplicable".

He said: "These doctors stay late to provide urgent medical treatement for acutely unwell patients, they stay late to discharge patients who are fit to leave the hospital and otherwise would have to spend longer in hospital.

"They do not stay late for their own benefit, but because the job demands it to keep the hospitals going and people alive.

"These jobs cannot be delayed until the next day, we are dealing with people, not paperwork."