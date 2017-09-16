Irish man suffers 'grievous injuries' after being hit by car in Malta

An Irishman has been seriously injured after being hit by a car in Malta.

It is understood the 35-year-old, who lives in Sliema, was taken to hospital for treatment this morning after being hit by a car driven by a 67-year-old woman.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it is aware of the incident and is ready to provide assistance if required.

The Malta Police Force issued a statement, saying: "Today at around 0930hrs, the Police were informed that their assistance was needed in The Strand, Sliema.

"The Police went immediately on site where preliminary investigation showed that a 35-year-old Irish man, who resides in Sliema, was hit by a Volkswagen Golf driven by a 67-year-old woman, who resides in Sliema.

"An ambulance was called on site to take the man to Mater Dei hospital for further treatment. Later he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

"A Magisterial Inquiry was appointed on the case whilst Police investigation is still on going."