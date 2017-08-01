Irish man goes missing while hiking from Mexican border to Canada

An investigation's been launched into the disappearance of an Irish man in California.

David O'Sullivan has not been seen since early April.

It is understood he set off to hike the Pacific Crest Trail - but has failed to make contact with friends and family since.

The 25-year-old was supposedly hiking alone of the trail which runs from the Mexican border to Canada.

He had arranged to meet a friend in Santa Barbara sometime in early May but never showed up.

The last known contact with Mr O’Sullivan is an email he sent to his parents.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.

He is described as having a thick Irish accent with brown hair and blue eyes.

A Facebook page has been set up to gather information.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Murietta Police Department on 001 951 6963615.