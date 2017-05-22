Irish man found dead in Algarve
22/05/2017 - 19:34:35Back to Ireland Home
An Irish man has been found dead in the Algarve.
Reports state that the man was found lifeless by his friends at his holiday apartment in the Albufeira resort.
It is understood that he had been out the night before.
Police in Portugal are investigating and a post-mortem examination is expected to take place later.
The Department of Foreign Affairs have confirmed that they are aware of the case and that they are ready to provide consular assistance.
Join the conversation - comment here