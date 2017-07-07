Irish man critically ill after fall from Ibiza balcony
07/07/2017
An Irish man is in a critical condition after falling from a hotel balcony in Ibiza.
The 27-year-old is thought to have fallen from the first floor into a swimming pool in San Antonio in the early hours of the morning.
He has been transferred to a hospital on the neighbouring island of Majorca.
The Department of Foreign Affairs says it is aware of the incident and is ready to provide assistance if requested.
