Irish man critically ill after fall from Ibiza balcony

Back to Ireland Home

An Irish man is in a critical condition after falling from a hotel balcony in Ibiza.

The 27-year-old is thought to have fallen from the first floor into a swimming pool in San Antonio in the early hours of the morning.

He has been transferred to a hospital on the neighbouring island of Majorca.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it is aware of the incident and is ready to provide assistance if requested.

Ibiza port

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland