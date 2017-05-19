Irish man collapses and dies in Cambodia restaurant
An Irish man has collapsed and died in Cambodia.
Local media is reporting the incident happened at an Ethiopian restaurant in the capital city of Phnom Penh.
Staff and customers tried to resuscitate him before paramedics attended the scene.
A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs says they are aware of the case and are providing consular assistance to the man's family.
