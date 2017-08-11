Irish man arrested in US for illegal entry by walking through woods from Canada

An Irish man has been arrested after entering America illegally by walking through the woods from Canada.

The 47-year-old was arrested in Montana last Saturday after being discovered by a horse patrol unit.

It is understood the man had previously overstayed a visa in the US and was barred from re-entering the country.

He was found in the woods with a large backpack full of clothes as he tried to enter America.

Currently Irish citizens entering the United States must have a visa for longer stays or are issued with a holiday-visa (a 90-day visa waiver). If the visitor overstays their 90-day allotment they can be banned from re-entering the United States for a ten-year period.

Other long-term visa options include being sponsored by an employer, earning a visa due to their extraordinary talents or winning a green card through the diversity lottery visa. In 2017, 50,000 US Green Cards were issued through this lottery, just 124 of them went to Irish citizens.
