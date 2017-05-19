Irish man arrested in New York 'suspect in murder investigation of Gda Adrian Donohoe'

An Irish man arrested in New York is reportedly a person of interest in the murder investigation of Garda Adrian Donohoe.

Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe was shot dead on January 23, 2013.

Adrian Donohoe

The father of two was shot in Louth at the scene of a credit union robbery.

According to reports, a man in his mid 20s, from south Armagh, was arrested by Homeland Security Thursday in New York and is a prime suspect in the murder of Garda Adrian Donohoe.

Homeland Security have said Aaron Brady, a dual citizen of Ireland and the UK, was arrested for immigration violations.

He is currently in custody "pending removal from the United States".

It is understood Mr Brady may be returning to Ireland as early as next week.

Irish Authorities have been in contact with Homeland Security Investigation (ICE) with relation to the issue.