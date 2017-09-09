Irish man, 79, dies on pilgrimage trail in Italy

An Irish man, 79, has died on pilgrimage in Italy.

A local newspaper, Forli Today, have reported that the man failed to turn up at the farmhouse he had booked to stay in Modigliana on Wednesday evening and was later found on the Appennino Romagnolo walkway between Florence to Rome.

A spokesman of the Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that consular assistance is being provided to the family of the man.

It is being reported that the man’s body was discovered on Thursday night at 10.30pm at the bottom of a cliff along the pilgrimage trail, in Monte Forcella.

It’s believed the man may have fallen ill while walking along the pilgrimage route.

