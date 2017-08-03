Irish J1 student in serious condition following swimming incident in US

An Irish J1 student is reportedly in a serious condition in hospital in the US after getting into difficulty while swimming.

Local media in Ocean City, Maryland, are reporting the fire department was called to assist a group of swimmers yesterday.

Four people got into trouble during an early morning swim due to rough conditions following a storm last weekend.

One of the swimmers managed to make it to shore and raise the alarm at about 6.30am local time.

Rescue swimmers helped two of the people to shore.

During the rescue, a 4th person began suffering apparent cardiac arrest.

Reports say the 22-year-old student was given CPR and brought to Atlantic General Hospital in very serious condition.

The Department of Foreign Affairs have said they are aware of the incident and are standing by to provide consular assistance.