Irish group to launch new app to help people identify symptoms of coeliac disease

The Coeliac Society of Ireland has developed a self-assessment guide to help people identify symptoms of the disease.

The online app will go live in time for their "awareness week" which runs from the May 8-15.

The society's CEO Fergal O'Sullivan says there is huge confusion among the public about symptoms of the disease and the seriousness of the condition:

"1% of the population is estimated to suffer from coeliac disease, but within that, up to a third of those people don't actually know that they have coeliac disease," he said.

"So we have a new online service self-assessment tool that we're launching as part of Coeliac Awareness Week where people can go on, log in their details, describe some of the symptoms they're feeling, and the app will help them identify, maybe, if they possibly do have coeliac disease."