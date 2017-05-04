Irish Greyhound Board defends high wages despite decline in business

The Irish Greyhound Board is defending the high level of wages in the company - despite a fall in attendances, prize money and meetings.

The Public accounts committee has heard the wage bill is over 10 million euro - and that 11 people get €1.2 million of that.

The taxpayer funds the semi-state body to the tune of more than €200,000 a week.

Michael Murnane is Chief Financial Officer: "You have to accept it is a large payroll cost, for the revenue that is there, but it is a labour intensive industry.

"You are still running 8,9,10 races a night, if you run 12 you won't need any extra employees, if you run six you still need the same number of employees."