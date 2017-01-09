Irish Government appeals for calm after shock McGuinness resignation

Daniel McConnell Political Editor

Political leaders in the South expressed their grave fears for the future of the Northern Assembly following the decision by Sinn Féin’s Martin McGuinness to resign as Deputy First Minister.

The Government in Dublin has appealed for calm in Stormont in the wake of Martin McGuinness’ resignation.

Foreign Affairs Minister Charlie Flanagan (pictured)said he “regretted” the circumstances which have led to Mr McGuinness’ decision to resign his office.

“The Government is very mindful of the need to protect the integrity of the principles and institutions of the Good Friday Agreement,” he said.

“If, as appears likely, new elections to the Assembly will now be required, it behoves all parties to act responsibly in word and deed, so that the political institutions of the Agreement will not be damaged in the longer term."

Mr Flanagan spoke to Mr McGuinness and also to the British Secretary of State to Northern Ireland James Brokenshire.

“As a co-guarantor of the Good Friday Agreement, the Irish Government will continue to work with the British Government and the political parties to advance political stability, reconciliation and economic prosperity in Northern Ireland,” Mr Flanagan added.

Fianna Fáil Leader Micheál Martin (pictured below) said it is with a sense of dismay that he has watched the so-called ‘Cash for Ash’ scandal unfold.

Deputy Martin said: “It was my hope that an agreement could be reached to facilitate a robust inquiry into this scandal.”

“However, the decision of Mr McGuinness to resign his position and Sinn Féin’s demand for new elections means that will not now happen. Instead, the stage is now being set for a bitter election campaign that will not address any of the issues that led us to this point, and the future of the institutions is thrown into serious doubt."

Mr Martin said Sinn Féin’s decision to respond by pulling the plug and demanding fresh elections would appear to do very little to address any of the underlying problems and does nothing to deal with the challenge of limiting taxpayer exposure.

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood said the public understand that there is one reason for this potential election - Arlene Foster’s arrogance.

"The SDLP is ready to fight an election. Last May the Executive offered a fresh start and have now failed - we will offer the public the chance of change," he said.

“The public also knows that those behind ‘cash for ash’ scandal can now enjoy a two-month break from any effective public inquiry or police investigation.

“The Sinn Féin statement references the attacks by the DUP on Irish identity and culture and on the equality agenda. All of those statements and sentiments are true and I agree with them all. The DUP have governed disgracefully and it has extended well beyond the leadership of Arlene Foster."

Ulster Unionist Party Leader, Mike Nesbitt MLA said Mr McGuinness’ resignation was not the way to resolve the scandal.

“Sinn Féin should have stayed, to hold the First Minister to account, to force a public inquiry and to vote on the much-needed cost controls on the scheme,” he said.

“Instead, they have prioritised self-interest, as always. This is Sinn Féin letting the DUP off the hook. The public mood clearly indicates they want the facts of the RHI debacle exposed,” he added.