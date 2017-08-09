Irish girl, 6, in serious condition after getting into difficulty in swimming pool in Malta

A six-year-old Irish girl is in a serious condition in hospital in Malta after getting into difficulty in a swimming pool.

The incident happened yesterday evening on the island of Gozo.

Local police officers say the girl got into difficulty in the swimming pool of a private residence at around 5.30pm local time yesterday evening.

Family members gave her first aid at the scene until an ambulance arrived to take the girl to Gozo General Hospital.

They say the girl is in a serious condition and may lose her life.

The Department of Foreign Affairs say they are aware of the situation and are standing by to provide consular assistance if needed.