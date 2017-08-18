Irish family celebrating child's birthday caught up in Barcelona attack

An Irish family were caught up in yesterday's attack in Barcelona.

It is understood the family of four, two adults and two children, were holidaying in the Spanish city for the birthday of one of the children.

The husband and wife were originally from The Philippines, but are naturalised Irish citizens, and the children were born here.

It is reported one of the family members sustained serious but non life-threatening injuries.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of the case and offering consular assistance.