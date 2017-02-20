Irish expert warns use of plus-size models could 'normalise obesity'

Health experts have issued warnings against normalising obesity.

Plus-sized models recently took part in New York Fashion Week and in Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue.

Drumroll please! Our next Model Search contestant is... Hunter McGrady! https://t.co/Rnczwl8ARS pic.twitter.com/IwAKSuPlks — SI Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) February 15, 2017

The move is being seen as an effort to make the fashion industry more inclusive, but Ireland's leading obesity expert Professor Donal O'Shea says in the long run it will do more harm than good.

"Obesity is now the new norm," he says. "If we accept that, then we have to gear up our health service to deal with what we're already struggling to cope with.

"You have to look at it like smoking. We're not coping in the health service, not just with the obesity epidemic but with the diseases that come with it."