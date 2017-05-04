Irish emigrants returning home struggling with 'reverse culture shock'

A new survey has found that for many Irish emigrants returning home - the biggest challenge is their emotional well-being.

Rising insurance premiums, finding a job and accommodation costs are also concerns raised in a report carried out by the Crosscare Migrant Project.

Some of those surveyed said they struggled with 'reverse culture shock' - while the majority said being nearer to family was behind their decision to come home.

Policy officer with Crosscare Danielle McLaughlin has this advice for those contemplating a move: "Research ahead, budget ahead, a lot of people find out that they did not expect the price of living and the cost of living to be so expensive.

"Particularly around accommodation and around how long it takes to secure employment.

"The good news is that 70% of our respondents, had actually secured employment since they returned over the past two years."