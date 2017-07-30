Irish edition of Sunday Times apologises over remarks on BBC's Jewish female presenters

The Sunday Times has apologised and said it abhors anti-Semitism after a columnist provoked controversy with comments on high-profile women working at the BBC.

Kevin Myers noted that two of the best-paid female presenters in the Corporation, Claudia Winkleman and Vanessa Feltz, were Jewish as part of a critical article on the row over its gender pay gap.

Editor Martin Ivens said the remarks in Sunday's Irish edition of The Sunday Times were unacceptable and should not have been published.

"It has been taken down and we sincerely apologise, both for the remarks and the error of judgement that led to publication."

Mr Myers has been an outspoken columnist for a range of newspapers in the Republic and the North for many years.

He pointed out that two of the best-paid women presenters in the BBC, Claudia Winkleman and Vanessa Feltz, are Jewish.

"Good for them. Jews are not generally noted for their insistence on selling their talent for the lowest possible price, which is the most useful measure there is of inveterate, lost-with-all-hands stupidity."

As part of his comments on pay, Mr Myers also argued that men usually work harder, get sick less frequently and seldom get pregnant.

Frank Fitzgibbon, editor of the Sunday Times Ireland, said the column contained views that have caused considerable distress and upset to a number of people.

"As the editor of the Ireland edition, I take full responsibility for this error of judgement.

"This newspaper abhors anti-Semitism and did not intend to cause offence to Jewish people."

The Campaign Against Anti Semitism asked for confirmation that Mr Myers will never again work for a News UK title, and that the apology will appear in the print edition.