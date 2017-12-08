Irish doctor cleared of sexually assaulting student in Newcastle bar

A doctor doctor has been cleared of grabbing a student between the legs while he was on a night out in a busy city bar.

Dr Eoghan Gallagher, 34, was found not guilty of sexually assaulting the woman in March last year following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court.

The student alleged she was grabbed over her jeans as she walked through Florita's bar in Newcastle.

She then punched the man and told bouncers who threw him out before he was arrested.

Dr Gallagher, of Knocknacarra, Galway, Ireland, said he apologised to the woman, who cannot be identified, as he thought he may have spilt his drink on her.

He was visiting Newcastle for a weekend away with his friend.

The court heard a series of character witnesses who described him as diligent and conscientious, and did not behave inappropriately towards women.