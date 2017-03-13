Irish disapora vote in presidential election could be as high as 3.6m

The number of people outside the State with a vote in the next presidential election could be as high as 3.6 million.

That is according to the Junior Minister responsible for drawing up the plans around the new scheme, announced yesterday.

The initiative confirmed by Enda Kenny could potentially mean more voters outside the State than there are within it.

Diaspora Minister Joe McHugh, who is now responsible for the plans, says the number of voters could be huge.

"You're talking about, you know you're including outside the State so for Northern Ireland 1.8 million, you're talking about another 1.8 million citizens, potential citizens internationally so you know that's 3.6 so you're talking big numbers here."