Irish demonstrators protest Trump travel ban

More than 120 people turned out at Shannon Airport this evening to show their opposition to US President Donald Trump's controversial travel ban.

The protest was organised after President Trump signed an executive order last week which effectively banned citizens of seven named Muslim-majority countries from travelling to the United States.

Similar protests have been taking place in Dublin and Cork.

Despite the rain, a huge crowd protest against Trump ban at the US embassy in Dublin. Well done everyone #trumpban #irelnad #dublin. pic.twitter.com/awa4kHDYhi — Razan Ibraheem (@IbrahRazan) February 2, 2017

Hundreds turn out at US Embassy for anti-Trump protest pic.twitter.com/g3aOjGQfcS — Cormac Fitzgerald (@Cormfitz) February 2, 2017

Citizens in Cork voice their opposition to the policies of US President Donald Trump.. pic.twitter.com/xbscwfIJOJ — Mick Nugent (@CllrMickNugent) February 2, 2017

Peace and anti-racism groups claim that the implementation of the ban by US immigration pre-clearance at Shannon Airport is currently is in breach of Irish and EU anti-discrimination laws,” Mr Lannon added.

At Shannon Airport tonight, protestor carried posters, flags and banners including one that said “Trump Out” and another saying “Refugees Welcome”.

Security was stepped up ahead of the protest with Gardaí taking up posts at the entrance to the airport from as early as 4.30pm.

Airport Police officers also erected security lighting close to where the protest was held while also patrolling the airport perimeter.

A second cordon with barriers was set up another 100 metres along the airport road to ensure no protestors attempted to reach the terminal building.

Organisers had hoped to be allowed up to the terminal and hand a letter into airport management however no agreement could be reached on this.

They were, however, allowed march as far as the second cordon and hand in a letter of protest to airport management.