Irish couple injured in Turkey minibus crash
22/10/2017 - 18:52:29Back to Ireland Home
An Irish couple have been involved in a minibus crash in Turkey.
It is understood the incident happened in Kusadasi yesterday.
The couple's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
It is believed there were a number of other Irish people on the bus at the time.
A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed they are aware of the case and are providing consular assistance.
Join the conversation - comment here