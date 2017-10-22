Irish couple injured in Turkey minibus crash

An Irish couple have been involved in a minibus crash in Turkey.

It is understood the incident happened in Kusadasi yesterday.

The couple's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

It is believed there were a number of other Irish people on the bus at the time.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed they are aware of the case and are providing consular assistance.

