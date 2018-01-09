Irish consumers now spend less on clothing and footwear - report
We are now spending less on clothing and footwear.
Eurostat figures show in 2016, 3.9% of Irish household spending went on the items.
That is down from 4.9% or €900 per year in 2005.
Jonathan Claridge of the EU Commission says our spend in this area is significantly below the EU average.
He said: "The figures show us that spending on clothing and footwear in Ireland has fallen.
"10 years ago a person spent an average of around €900 a year.
"Now the figure is €700 which is considerably below the EU average."
