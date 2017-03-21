Irish Coast Guard on continued search: ‘Primary aim is to recover our colleagues’

It is hoped a break in the weather today will allow a deep water dive near Mayo in the search for the crew of coast guard helicopter R116.

It comes as the Air Accident Investigation Unit said it has recovered tail wreckage around the Lighthouse on Blackrock island.

It is a week to the day since the flight came down with four crew on board. Captain Dara Fitzpatrick has already been laid to rest and the search for her three colleagues will continue today.

Manager of the Irish Coast Guard Declan Geoghegan said it has been a difficult week.

“We’ve been down this road before. However, it’s way more tragic when it is our colleagues involved. But we have to concentrate on the search.

“People are tired, it is emotional, but we have teams working. We have good back-up and people are strong, albeit it is difficult.

“The primary aim of this is to recover our colleagues.”