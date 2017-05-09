Irish Coast Guard helicopter airlifts injured sailor from British Navy submarine

An injured sailor has been airlifted to hospital from a British Royal Navy submarine off the Irish coast.

The alarm was raised early today when the UK Coastguard and Maritime Agency (UKMCA) requested assistance from the Irish Coast Guard.

The Sligo-based Irish Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 118, was tasked to the scene at around 9.20am while Rescue 115, located at Shannon Airport, was sent to assist by providing communications top cover.

The casualty was airlifted him to Sligo University Hospital. It is understood that the sailor sustained leg injuries.

A spokesman for the Department of Transport has confirmed: “A medevac was carried by R118 our Sligo based helicopter, who picked up an injured crew member mid-morning following a message that was relayed through the UKMCA. Follow-on support/top cover was provided by R115 our Shannon based helicopter.”

A spokeswoman for the Royal Navy said: "We can confirm that a crew member from a Royal Navy submarine was today airlifted to hospital by the Irish Coastguard."

"It would be inappropriate to comment further; for security reasons we do not discuss submarine operations and any questions relating to the casualty would be medical in confidence,” the spokeswoman added.

The operation was coordinated by staff at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub centre at Malin Head in Donegal.