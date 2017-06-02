Irish children spending over five hours a day online
Irish children are spending over five hours a day online.
A new obesity and behaviour study by iKydz has shown YouTube, Facebook and Instagram are the most popular sites.
Current European guidelines recommend no more than two hours per day of recreational screen time.
That means children here are almost trebling their R-D-A.
- YouTube 23%
- Facebook 22%
- Instagram 14%
- Twitter 10%
- Whatsapp 9%
- Snapchat 8%
- Netflix 5%
- Amazon 4%
- Xbox Live 3%
- EA Games 2%
So what are our children doing online?
Survey results show that YouTube was the most popular site visited by children with almost 1 quarter of children online visiting the site or using the App. The main social media sites such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Whatsapp and Snapchat account for almost 63% of children’s online usage during April 2017.
See a breakdown listed below in order of popularity:
