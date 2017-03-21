Irish Chief Medical Officer asked to nominate doctor for medical assessment of Ibrahim Halawa
21/03/2017 - 20:37:40Back to Ireland Home
The Irish Chief Medical Officer is being asked to nominate a doctor to carry out a medical assessment of Ibrahim Halawa in an Egyptian jail.
The Dubliner's health is understood to be deteriorating rapidly.
The cabinet discussed his case this evening and has decided to ask Egypt to allow an independent medical expert access to him in prison.
It comes as his trial is due to come before courts tomorrow - however it is already been postponed 19 times.