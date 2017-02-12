Irish called to join campaign to end poverty

The global community is being asked to help eliminate poverty for good.

A special campaign is running from today using the hashtag #StopPoverty and the group organising it 'All Together in Dignity' want people to get involved.

22,000 children die each day due to poverty and Pierre Klein from ATD Ireland says people need to support the call.

"Citizens in all countries and also in Ireland will be invited to support this call. The main message of this call... is that we need citizens to be active."