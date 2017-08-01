Irish among worst in Europe for eating fruit and veg
Irish people are among the worst in Europe when it comes to eating our daily fruit and veg.
We eat 46% of the recommended daily amount of 500 grams - putting us sixth from the bottom of a league tabled compiled by The European Food Safety Authority.
In contrast, Italians eat 106% of the guideline amount.
Colm Jordan from the industry group Fruit Juice Matters thinks we need to change our ways.
"We're more meat-and-potatoes people than we are necessarily having daily fruit and veg," he said.
"And certainly recently the guidelines have changed - we used to be talking about five a day, we’re now talking about seven a day, and Irish people are only getting about 46% if the fruit and veg they should be on a daily basis."
