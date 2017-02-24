Irish Ambassador to Egypt to visit Ibrahim Halawa
The Irish Ambassador to Egypt is to visit Ibrahim Halawa - in a prison hospital.
The Dubliner - who has been in jail without trial for four years - is on hunger strike and is now refusing water.
His family say they are extremely concerned for his welfare and his heart condition is deteriorating.
In a statement the Department of Foreign Affairs says his long-running and complex consular case continues to be a top priority for the Government.
