Irish Ambassador to Egypt to visit Ibrahim Halawa

The Irish Ambassador to Egypt is to visit Ibrahim Halawa - in a prison hospital.

The Dubliner - who has been in jail without trial for four years - is on hunger strike and is now refusing water.

His family say they are extremely concerned for his welfare and his heart condition is deteriorating.

In a statement the Department of Foreign Affairs says his long-running and complex consular case continues to be a top priority for the Government.
