Irish activists join forces with refugees in Greece to fight against crisis

Irish activists are taking part in an Action Camp on the Greek island of Lesvos today.

They will join forces with refugees to demand action from EU leaders as thousands remain trapped on the island.

Janet Dillon is an Irish volunteer from Cork, who has worked with refugees on the island and who spoke with an aid-worker in the Moria refugee camp.

"She said she had been peeling potatoes from dawn until dusk and she said the conditions in there are so stark that she couldn't discuss them from fear of being deported," Janet said.

"We tried to talk to the people and they were completely traumatised.

"Obviously they think that Greece is the land of milk and honey having arrived after making that desperate crossing but once they get there, the situation is not great at all."

Amnesty International Ireland's Colm O'Gormon has said the camp will shine a spotlight on the dire situation facing refugees.

"More Irish activists are joining Amnesty activists from eight other countries together with local activists in Lesvos in Greece and also refugees to highlight the continuing plight of refugees who are trapped in a dire situation due to the EU and Turkey deal," he said.

"This is the deal that sees the EU pledging to return anybody arriving in Greece directly from Turkey."