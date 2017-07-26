Ireland's new Chief Justice is Supreme Court judge Frank Clarke

Supreme Court judge Frank Clarke is to be Ireland's new chief justice.

Current chief justice Susan Denham is retiring after six years as the country's top judge.

Justice Clarke, 65, was selected at the Government's last cabinet meeting before the summer recess.

The Dubliner became a Supreme Court judge in 2012.

Born in Walkinstown, Dublin, in 1951, he was educated at Drimnagh Castle CBS and University College Dublin where he was awarded a BA in Mathematics and Economics.

He completed his legal studies at King's Inns and was called to the Bar in 1973.

Justice Frank Clarke

A specialist in commercial and public law, including constitutional law, he practised at the Bar from then until his appointment to the High Court in November 2004, having been made senior counsel in 1985.

In the field of academia, Justice Clarke was a professor at King's Inns from 1978 to 1985 and has been Judge in Residence at Griffith College Dublin from 2010 .

He was also appointed Adjunct Professor in the Law School in Trinity College in 2012.

Justice Clarke is a strong proponent of judges engaging with the public and has sought to promote a better understanding of the judiciary and the legal system through public lectures and outreach programs.