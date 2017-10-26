Ireland's luckiest Euromillions counties have been revealed

Dublin, Limerick and Carlow have been revealed as Ireland’s top three luckiest EuroMillions counties.

Winners in the top three counties have scooped more than half a billion Euro since the game began in 2004.

The “fang-tastic” figures were today released during a visit to the iconic National Lottery Winners Room by Dracula to count down to Friday’s spook-tacular Halloween weekend EuroMillions “Ireland’s Only Raffle” which will see one lucky Irish player become an instant millionaire.

This is the third EuroMillions draw this year in which one Irish player is guaranteed to win €1 million. This is in addition to the jackpot which tomorrow night is €17 million.

"Somebody will be howling all the way to the bank this weekend with a guaranteed €1 million up for grabs in Ireland alongside the regular EuroMillions jackpot which is set at a blood curdling €17 million," said Count Dracula, aka Paddy Finlay from Tallaght in Dublin.

"Who wouldn’t want to become Ireland’s latest EuroMillions millionaire. It is enough money to send players batty."

Dublin vampire, Paddy Drac (AKA Paddy Finlay) is going batty for Friday’s EuroMillions draw. Photo: Mac Innes photography

Since it started in 2004 more than €1 billion has been won by Irish players on EuroMillions.

"We are delighted to celebrate this Halloween Bank Holiday weekend with a special EuroMillions draw that has no tricks - just treats as one of our players is guaranteed to win €1 million in the ‘Ireland Only Raffle’," said National Lottery Chief Executive, Dermot Griffin.

"This special guaranteed one million giveaway to Irish players has proved enormously popular since we introduced it earlier this year. It is the perfect way to give back to our players."

Today the National Lottery released a county by county breakdown on total jackpot and EuroMillions Plus top prize winnings in the last 13 years.

Incredibly the figures show that there has been a top prize won in every county in Ireland to date. In addition there have been nine major wins through online play.

The luckiest EuroMillions counties are Dublin, which has had 65 top prize wins totalling €329 million; Limerick, which has had 10 top prize wins totally €119 million and Carlow which has had 3 top prize wins totalling €67 million.

Mayo comes in 4th with seven top prize wins totalling €46 million while Laois is fifth luckiest county with three top prize wins totalling €24 million.