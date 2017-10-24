Ireland's corporation tax rate likely to dominate meeting between Taoiseach and French president
Fiachra O Cionnaith in Paris
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is currently holding talks with French president Emmanuel Macron in a meeting set to be dominated by Brexit and a fresh row over Ireland's coproration tax rate.
The Taoiseach arrived at the Elysee Palace in Paris shortly before 11.30am this morning and is expected to hold a press briefing alongside Mr Macron this afternoon.
The talks are the first bilateral meeting between the pair, who both swept to power earlier this year amid a wave of younger leaders across Europe.
However, despite a friendly welcome from Mr Macron this morning, the meeting is likely to be dominated by the ongoing impact of Brexit on the EU and a fresh row between Ireland and France over our corporation tax rate.
Last week, Mr Macron said there must be a new levy on digital companies based in certain countries, in a clear reference to Ireland's ability to attract multi-national giants like Facebook, LinkedIn and Google.
However, Mr Varadkar responded by saying any extra levies should be Europe-wide, limiting the risk of any damage to Ireland.
