Ireland's biggest coffee morning aims to raise €2m for hospice care

People all across the country were sipping on coffee this morning in aid of Ireland's Biggest Coffee Morning for Hospice Together with Bewley's.

Around 5,000 events were held around the country in an effort to raise €2m for support services for those who need pallative care.

Hospices are understaffed and need extra funding, according to volunteers at Our Lady's Hospice in Dublin.

"I think it's vital, they're very understaffed. The nurses are running off their feet and they don't have a second. That's why they need volunteers. They don't have time for running around, making teas. They need to do the more important things which is patient care. Unless we were there, they wouldn't have time to do that," said Maeve Bollard.

Fynn O'Kelly, age 4 from Milltown enjoying a bun. Picture: 1IMAGE/Bryan Brophy

"The nature of hospice care is such that we must be in a position at all times to be able to respond in an appropriate and timely manner so that patient needs are fully met and their families supported," according to Chair of the Voluntary Hospice Groups Pat Quinlan.

"The funds raised from Ireland’s Biggest Coffee Morning for Hospice Together with Bewley’s are crucial in order to ensure that our services meets these objectives on an ongoing basis and clearly without such support we could not provide the level of services that we do," he said.

The event was also celebrated by Marty Morrissey, Joan Burton and Jack Chambers.

Ambassador Brendan Gleeson said, "As someone who has seen first-hand the vital work hospices do in local communities it is an honour to support this campaign again this year. It is a cause close to my heart as I have been personally touched by the amazing work done in St. Francis Hospice."

Today marks 25 years of the event with more than €34,000,000 being raised since the very virst coffee morning.