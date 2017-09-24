Ireland would be 'courageous' member of Security Council, Coveney tells UN General Assembly

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has highlighted Ireland's contribution to conflict prevention and commitment to securing peace in the Middle East.

In his address to the UN General Assembly, in New York, Simon Coveney emphasised the importance of countries working together to fight problems.

He said Ireland is committed to assisting in humanitarian crises such as Iraq, Syria and Yemen and confirmed.

"The conflicts in Syria and Yemen have caused untold suffering," he said.

"Ireland has responded generously to these crises with almost €100m in humanitarian aid but what the people of Syria and Yemen need most now is peace, to enable them to rebuild their lives.

"I urge all sides to the two conflicts to work for an end to violence, to engage in the search for peaceful political solutions under UN auspices and for accountability for crimes committed."

"Since 1958, not a single day has passed without Irish participation in UN Peace Support operations" #Pride pic.twitter.com/c6gSscPS7X — IrishForeignMinistry (@dfatirl) September 23, 2017

The Minister also confirmed that Ireland will apply for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council in 2020.

"Ireland is proud to be a candidate for a seat on the UN Security Council in the elections to be held in 2020" Minister Coveney at #UNGA pic.twitter.com/2hxnDVdgAO — IrishForeignMinistry (@dfatirl) September 23, 2017

"Ireland is proud to be a candidate for a seat on the UN Security Council at the elections to be held in 2020," he said.

"We have presented our candidature because we believe deeply that we should step forward and play our part in support of multilateralism at this time of significant global instability and realignment of geopolitical influence.

"We have something to say and we will listen to you when you speak. We will be courageous on behalf of the UN and our fellow peoples.

"With Ireland, you know what you get – a small State with big thinking, a country that listens, and a strong independent voice that promotes the values that inspire this organisation."