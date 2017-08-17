Ireland to mark 1000th EuroMillions draw on Friday
Euromillions will celebrate it's 1,000th draw in Ireland on Friday night.
Since it's inception 13-years-ago, the EuroMillions has created 11 multi-millionaires over the 999 Irish draws.
To date over €1bn has been paid out to Irish winners since the game launched here in 2004.
“EuroMillions has been a massive success in Ireland. It really caught the imagination of players from the time of launch," said Dermot Griffin, CEO of the National Lottery.
"We are delighted to say that as we approach our 1,000th draw EuroMillions is more popular than ever, with our players being offered the chance of winning truly life-changing amounts.
"The minimum jackpot is €17 million, with the highest jackpot possible €190 million, money that does allow dreams come true.”
“EuroMillions sales also benefit Good Causes all over Ireland. The total amount that has gone back to Good Causes is €472 million, benefitting projects and organisations in the areas of health, sport welfare, education, arts and heritage.”
The Jackpot for tomorrow night's draw is €35m.
"We would love an Irish winner on what will be our 1,000th draw!” Mr Griffin said.
Ireland's biggest EuroMillions winner was Dolores McNamara from Limerick who scooped €115m in 2005.
Castlebar in Mayo is Ireland’s luckiest EuroMillions county boasting two of Ireland’s 11 jackpot wins.
Here is the roll call of the lucky ten Irish EuroMillions winners to date:
- July 2005: Dolores McNamara from Limerick was Ireland’s first and biggest EuroMillions winner scooping over €115 million.
- July 2008: A lucky ticket bought in Carrick-on-Suir in Co. Tipperary won a player €15 million jackpot.
- June 2009: A family syndicate shared the jackpot with a British winner, taking home over €29.4 million.
- June 2013: A winning ticket sold in Beaumount, Dublin, shared a jackpot worth over €93 million.
- September 2013: A young man from the South East shared a jackpot of over €25 million with a player in Spain, taking home over €12.8 million.
- April 2014: A jackpot prize worth €15 million was claimed on a ticket sold in Castlebar, Co. Mayo.
- September 2014: An €86.7 million jackpot was won by a syndicate from Dublin (private). The ticket was sold in Centra, Ballybrack, Co. Dublin.
- January 2016: A syndicate of friends won over €66 million, splitting the jackpot of €132,376,632. The ticket was sold in Eason’s store, Fairgreen Shopping Centre, Carlow.
- July 2016: 22 colleagues from Dublin Bus won the €23.8 million jackpot. The ticket was sold in O’Hanlon’s Portarlington.
- January 2017: A Dublin work syndicate claimed the €88.5 million EuroMillions jackpot. The winning ticket was sold at the Applegreen Service Station on the M1 Northbound in Lusk, Co. Dublin.
- July 2017: A Mayo syndicate claimed a €29 million EuroMillions Jackpot. The winning ticket was purchased in the Garryduff XL Store, of Pound Road, Castlebar.
