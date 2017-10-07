Ireland to be first in Europe to cancel passports of paedophiles

The Government is looking at cancelling the passports of convicted paedophiles.

Australia was the first country to clamp down on sex offenders travelling earlier this year.

The Irish Examiner reports that we are now hoping to follow suit, making Ireland the first EU country to do so.

Head of Child Abuse Charity PREDA, Fr. Shay Cullen is behind the campaign, which is aimed at preventing paedophiles travelling to developing countries with a problem with child prostitution.

Fr Cullen told the Irish Examiner: “It is a grievous crime for anyone to travel abroad to commit child abuse. Legislation was passed in Australia, but we want other countries to follow, and Ireland to take the lead in the EU on this.

“The benefit will be very big in terms of child protection. When more countries follow the Australian lead, many more children will be safer from abusers.”