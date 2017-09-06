Ireland should not suffer from Brexit, says former president of Finland

Brexit should not hurt other member states, according to Nobel Peace Prize winner Martti Ahtisaari.

He made the statement while giving a keynote speech in the Department of Foreign Affairs in Dublin this afternoon.

The Nobel Peace Prize for 2008 was awarded to the former president of Finland for his great efforts, on several continents and over more than three decades, to resolve international conflict.

Mr Ahtisaari played a crucial role in weapons decommissioning in the North and was asked about Brexit.

"When Britain have made this decision, it will hurt them but this decision should not hurt any other existing member state. For instance, Ireland should not suffer," said Mr Ahtisaari.

In 2010, Mr Ahtisaari received an honorary Doctorate of Laws for distinction in public service from the Queen's University in Belfast.

