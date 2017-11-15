Ireland ranked worst in Europe when it comes to tackling climate change

Ireland's been ranked the worst country in Europe when it comes to tackling climate change.

The 2018 Climate Change Performance Index places Ireland 49th out of 59 countries.

That is a drop of 28 places from last year.

Sweden, Morocco and Norway lead the rankings.

The annual index is based on each country's emissions, renewable energy, energy use and climate policy.
Climate change, Ireland, Europe

 

