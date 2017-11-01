Ireland offers protection to children separated from families by conflict

Ireland is again offering protection to children who've been separated from their families by conflict.

Children's Minister Katherine Zappone says they will join 30 others, already welcomed here from the former 'jungle' migrant camp in Calais.

Addressing the UN Security Council overnight, Minister Zappone said Ireland knows from it's own experience of peace-building, the dire situation that faces children growing up in a war zone.

She said: "I can confirm today that Tusla teams will in the next two weeks, meet and assess another 11 children for arrival into Ireland.

"We have built the capacity to do so and I am determined that we will play a strong role in assisting, supporting and protecting separated children."